Send-off ceremony set for Guard unit heading to Afghanistan

Friday Dec 9

A send-off ceremony has been scheduled this weekend for a North Dakota National Guard unit based in Devils Lake that has been called to duty overseas. About 60 members of the 136th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will serve a year in Afghanistan.

