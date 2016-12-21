No travel advisory issued for eastern North Dakota
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have extended the No Travel Advisory to include areas in eastern North Dakota due to near zero visibility with blowing and drifting snow. Cities included in the No Travel Advisory are: Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City, Fargo, Grand Forks and surrounding areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Devils Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bambam
|Aug '16
|brandy trujillo
|1
|bambam
|Aug '16
|brandy trujillo
|1
|Gerald thin elk (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lakota child
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Review: Outlaws Bar & Strip Club (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bubba
|1
|Stroke (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Adamcmanning
|1
|Home on The Plant Ranch (May '06)
|May '14
|Leah Anderson
|6
Find what you want!
Search Devils Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC