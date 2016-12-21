No travel advisory issued for eastern...

No travel advisory issued for eastern North Dakota

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have extended the No Travel Advisory to include areas in eastern North Dakota due to near zero visibility with blowing and drifting snow. Cities included in the No Travel Advisory are: Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City, Fargo, Grand Forks and surrounding areas.

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Ramsey County was issued at December 24 at 2:13PM CST

