National Guard unit heading for year ...

National Guard unit heading for year of duty in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 12, 2016 Read more: Star Tribune

Public officials, military leaders and others gathered in Devils Lake to send off a North Dakota National Guard unit that will spend about a year serving overseas. About 60 members of the 136th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will get final training at Fort Hood in Texas before deploying in January to Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Devils Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bambam Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
bambam Aug '16 brandy trujillo 1
Gerald thin elk (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lakota child 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
Review: Outlaws Bar & Strip Club (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bubba 1
Stroke (Aug '14) Aug '14 Adamcmanning 1
News Home on The Plant Ranch (May '06) May '14 Leah Anderson 6
See all Devils Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Devils Lake Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Ramsey County was issued at January 12 at 9:35AM CST

Devils Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Devils Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Devils Lake, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,499 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC