National Guard unit heading for year of duty in Afghanistan
Public officials, military leaders and others gathered in Devils Lake to send off a North Dakota National Guard unit that will spend about a year serving overseas. About 60 members of the 136th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will get final training at Fort Hood in Texas before deploying in January to Afghanistan.
