Blizzard/Ice Storm to impact region Sunday and Monday
A CHRISTMAS DAY BLIZZARD/ICE STORM looks to take aim on the northern plains Christmas Day into Monday. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for most of North Dakota, except the southeast corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
