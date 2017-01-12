Blizzard/Ice Storm to impact region S...

Blizzard/Ice Storm to impact region Sunday and Monday

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Valley News Live

A CHRISTMAS DAY BLIZZARD/ICE STORM looks to take aim on the northern plains Christmas Day into Monday. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for most of North Dakota, except the southeast corner.

Severe Weather Alert

Wind Chill Warning for Ramsey County was issued at January 12 at 9:28PM CST

Devils Lake, ND

