What do you think, are pit bulls really more dangerous than other breeds?
What do you think of when you hear pit bull? Cute and cuddly, or aggressive? For one North Dakota city, a ban on the pit bull breed that have been the law since the late 1980's will continue. But is there truth to the widespread claims about the breed's viciousness that warrant such a ban? Bowman, Cando, Devils Lake, Minot: there's a dozen North Dakota cities listed as having a ban on the pit bull breed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Devils Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bambam
|Aug '16
|brandy trujillo
|1
|bambam
|Aug '16
|brandy trujillo
|1
|Gerald thin elk (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lakota child
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Review: Outlaws Bar & Strip Club (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bubba
|1
|Stroke (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Adamcmanning
|1
|Home on The Plant Ranch (May '06)
|May '14
|Leah Anderson
|6
Find what you want!
Search Devils Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC