Students nominated to military service

Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., nominated two Devils Lake students to U.S. military service academies and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. nominated a Minot student to a military service academy. Cramer nominated Jace Estenson to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Ryyan Reule to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

