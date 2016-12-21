Christmas arrives at zoo Dec. 3

Thursday Nov 24

Festivities will run from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be a hay ride, crafts, cookies, cider and photos with Santa as well as a chance to enjoy the animals in the winter when many are more active. Visitors can chat with a zookeeper at the Reindeer on the North Trail at 2 p.m. The gift shop also will be open.

Devils Lake, ND

