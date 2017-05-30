Two Destin men sentenced for drug operation Updated at

Two Destin men sentenced for drug ope...

Two Destin men will spend a combined 185 months in prison after authorities say they ran a large drug operation out of their condominium.  Benjamin Guerrero-Lantz, 21, was sentenced Wednesday to 65 months in prison, Christopher P. Canova, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced Thursday.

