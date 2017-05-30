Pedestrian critically injured in Destin

Pedestrian critically injured in Destin

A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Marler Street, according to Destin firefighters. The accident occurred at 7:48 p.m., Battalion Chief Bronson Coleman said.

