Time Inc. to open two more Southern L...

Time Inc. to open two more Southern Living stores

Wednesday May 17

The two stores will be in Destin, FL and Huntsville, AL, and will open in late May, in time for Memorial Day. Time already has one Southern Living store in Myrtle Beach, SC, which opened November 2016.

