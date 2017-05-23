This Extreme Hair Makeover Will Make ...

This Extreme Hair Makeover Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Allure

Last month, a client of Sara Pestella, a hairstylist at Avant Garde Salon in Destin, Fla., walked in with waist-length, two-toned hair down to her hips. With her coming up this fall, Holly, a gate guard at a plantation in Destin, was ready to completely change her look and undergo a hair makeover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Destin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bare it all on the beach?? May 2 Tmack24 1
Need a hook up! May 2 SwisherSweeeet 3
Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis May 1 jackiet75 1
Lost blue/green peahen peafowl. Apr 24 Bubba 2
looking to move to Destin can you help. Apr '17 Uknow 7
Beach rules ? Apr '17 JustTookAhugeTrump 12
. Destin by ocean Apr '17 JustTookAhugeTrump 7
See all Destin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Destin Forum Now

Destin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Destin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Destin, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC