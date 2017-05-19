The Rocketts are back! Kid magicians to host local show - Destin.com
After making the top 14 on "America's Got Talent," and traveling to 40 countries over the past year, local celebrities and kid magicians Kadan and Brooklyn Rockett are returning to Destin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Destin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bare it all on the beach??
|May 2
|Tmack24
|1
|Need a hook up!
|May 2
|SwisherSweeeet
|3
|Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis
|May 1
|jackiet75
|1
|Lost blue/green peahen peafowl.
|Apr 24
|Bubba
|2
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr '17
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC