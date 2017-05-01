Sexual battery suspect a former church pastor
A Destin man who was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a 6-year-old girl was a former church pastor in Niceville. Dale Alan Julio, 57, was arrested April 29 after a woman reported him to authorities for allegedly sexually battering her 6-year-old daughter.
