Miami Springs Council Slams Florida Legislature for Inaction on Medical Marijuana
Three days after state lawmakers failed to pass a bill establishing rules for medical marijuana , Miami Springs Vice Mayor Bob Best shook his head at a council meeting Monday night as the city's attorney explained it was time to extend the city's moratorium on dispensaries. "The purpose of the moratorium was for us to have something ready when that hit and apparently, based on the legislative session, nothing's gonna happen," Best complained.
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bare it all on the beach??
|May 2
|Tmack24
|1
|Need a hook up!
|May 2
|SwisherSweeeet
|3
|Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis
|May 1
|jackiet75
|1
|Lost blue/green peahen peafowl.
|Apr 24
|Bubba
|2
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
