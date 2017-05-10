Miami Springs Council Slams Florida L...

Miami Springs Council Slams Florida Legislature for Inaction on Medical Marijuana

14 hrs ago

Three days after state lawmakers failed to pass a bill establishing rules for medical marijuana , Miami Springs Vice Mayor Bob Best shook his head at a council meeting Monday night as the city's attorney explained it was time to extend the city's moratorium on dispensaries. "The purpose of the moratorium was for us to have something ready when that hit and apparently, based on the legislative session, nothing's gonna happen," Best complained.

