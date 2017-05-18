Gumbo love: From Key West to New Orle...

Gumbo love: From Key West to New Orleans, dishes from the coastal south

Tuesday May 16

Take a map of the United States, put your finger on Key West, then trace the arc of the Gulf of Mexico: up through the Keys, then gradually turning east along Florida's big bend, across the Panhandle, around Mobile Bay, through Biloxi and into New Orleans. Think of the culinary traditions, ethnic influences, and the seafood and other local ingredients that have contributed to the great dishes of the coastal Southeast.

