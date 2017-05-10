Destin wine auction raises $2.7 milli...

Destin wine auction raises $2.7 million Updated at

MIRAMAR BEACH - Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation celebrated the 12th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction on April 29 and raised more than $2.7 million for children in need in Northwest Florida. The record-breaking results are a $34,000 increase over the $2.66 million raised last year, according to a press release from the foundation.

Destin, FL

