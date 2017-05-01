Destin man charged with financial crimes Posted at

Destin man charged with financial cri...

A Destin resident is accused of forging and cashing a $1,000 check after authorities say he stole the check out of a 71-year-old woman's mailbox and cashed it at a local bank.

