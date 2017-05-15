Destin Council rejects pursuit of bea...

Destin Council rejects pursuit of beach parcel

DESTIN – With only one vote in favor and five votes against, the City Council Monday declined to move forward with a potential city purchase of the vacant “Parcel B.” “The big thing is we'll probably never be able to afford to purchase this property” for use as a public beach, Councilman Tuffy Dixon said.

