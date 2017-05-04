Choctawhatchee Bay is one of the gems of NW Florida
Third grade students from Destin Elementary finally had the chance Friday to plant the smooth cordgrasses they spend all year growing during a field trip to Baytowne Marina at Sandestin. Through the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance's Grasses in Classes Program, students developed an interest in the local environment by growing shoreline grasses at their school.
