Burpees and Babies: New workout program for moms comes to Destin
"Happy burpee to you, happy burpee to you, happy burpee dear babies, happy burpee to you," a group of women gathered at the Destin Commons sang out to the tune of Happy Birthday this past Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Destin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bare it all on the beach??
|May 2
|Tmack24
|1
|Need a hook up!
|May 2
|SwisherSweeeet
|3
|Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis
|May 1
|jackiet75
|1
|Lost blue/green peahen peafowl.
|Apr 24
|Bubba
|2
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC