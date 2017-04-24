To correct or not correct
A month after the Okaloosa County School District Administrative Complex was evacuated, the fate of the 82-year-old building remains uncertain. A representative of PSI Labs, contracted to provide a fungal assessment to the building, has been asked to speak to the School Board on May 8 to clarify its report recommending the building's ... (more)
|Lost blue/green peahen peafowl.
|Apr 24
|Bubba
|2
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
