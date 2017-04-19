This Weekend: April 21-23

Earth Day Celebration: The City of Destin will hold an Earth Day Celebration at the Destin Community Center Friday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to stop by the community center with their parents or guardians and play games, win prizes, make crafts, and hear an educational presentation about recycling in Okaloosa County.

