The Kettlebell Back Workout That Makes You Look Taller, Leaner, and Seriously Sculpted
For flatter abs and a faster metabolism, show your shoulder and back muscles some training love. "Most people have crappy posture, thanks to desk jobs," says Matthew R. Staver, the owner of Blueprint Health Studios in Destin, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shape.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost blue/green peahen peafowl.
|Apr 24
|Bubba
|2
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC