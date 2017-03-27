Search continues for thief who towed off smoker from Marya s Kitchen Updated at

Search continues for thief who towed ...

Search continues for thief who towed off smoker from Marya s Kitchen

The search by Mary's Kitchen and the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office continues Saturday morning for a man who stole a trailer with a smoker attached from the restaurant's newest location in Destin. On Sunday, March 26, the suspect backed up a light brown Chevy pickup truck at about 5:30 p.m., hooked up the new smoker to the trailer hitch and drove off.

