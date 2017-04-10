Northwest Fest scheduled for April 20

Northwest Florida State College presents Northwest Fest from 6-9 p.m. April 20 in the outdoor amphitheater on the Niceville campus. The live concert features popular locally-based bands Heritage, The Moon Lagoons and The Graytones performing under the stars.

