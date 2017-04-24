Newman-Dailey Real Estate Sales Division in Destin Announces...
Broker Associate Diane Green and Sales Associate Shannyn Stevenson were recently awarded 2017 First Quarter Top Producers in Newman-Dailey's Real Estate Division in Destin, Florida. Green was recognized as the Top Listing Agent and Stevenson as Top Sales Agent for January through March 2017.
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost blue/green peahen peafowl.
|Apr 24
|Bubba
|2
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
