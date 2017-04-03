Man with gunshot wound catches ride t...

Man with gunshot wound catches ride to ER

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

Deputies were called to the Destin Emergency Room after the victim, 23-year-old Cavante Gale of 734 Legion Drive, was driven there by his roommate about 2:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Destin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06) Mon InvisibleMe 6
looking to move to Destin can you help. Apr 3 jeffbelcher 1
Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10) Apr 1 Sad customer 92
are cops hard on pot users? Mar 30 curious 1
marijuana possession Mar 30 curious 1
Beach rules ? Mar 27 Worldwide photo 11
. Destin by ocean Mar 26 Wondering why 6
See all Destin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Destin Forum Now

Destin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Destin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Destin, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,339 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC