In reversal, startup airline OK to fly

Startup GLO Airlines is all aglow after an emergency bankruptcy hearing Tuesday that cleared the way for it to continue flying. "We understand the past few days have been uncertain, but flights will be reinstated, fares will be honored, and I encourage everyone to please contact us with any questions," Trey Fayard, the airline's founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

