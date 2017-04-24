In reversal, startup airline OK to fly
Startup GLO Airlines is all aglow after an emergency bankruptcy hearing Tuesday that cleared the way for it to continue flying. "We understand the past few days have been uncertain, but flights will be reinstated, fares will be honored, and I encourage everyone to please contact us with any questions," Trey Fayard, the airline's founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost blue/green peahen peafowl.
|Mon
|Bubba
|2
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC