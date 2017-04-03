Golf bag explodes in Destin
A golf bag caught on fire and caused a deodorant can inside to explode Friday morning on Emerald Coast Parkway at the entrance to Kelly Plantation in Destin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|3 hr
|Just took a huge ...
|3
|Beach rules ?
|18 hr
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|18 hr
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|18 hr
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
|are cops hard on pot users?
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC