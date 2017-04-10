Destin to start pay-for-parking at Marler lot
The city is set to roll out a pilot program tol implement pay-for-parking in the Marler Street parking lot as early as May. Steve Schmidt, Destin's development manager, said a contractor is close to completing numbering each one of the 146 parking spaces in the lot on the corner of Marler Street and U.S. Highway 98. Once finished, the city will ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|13 hr
|Obamas fault
|6
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
|are cops hard on pot users?
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
