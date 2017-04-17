Destin Rotarians host Cajun Crawfish Bash

The Rotary Club of Destin will host its fifth annual Cajun Crawfish Bash with a twist of Cinco de Crawdaddy from 5:30-9 p.m. May 5 at Warren Averett CPA & Advisors, 36474C Emerald Coast Parkway Unit 3301 in Destin. Event proceeds benefit young families in need through Food For Thought, Harvest House, Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast and education support for Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation's outreach and the Rotary Club of Destin Scholarship Funds.

