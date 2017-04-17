Destin Rotarians host Cajun Crawfish Bash
The Rotary Club of Destin will host its fifth annual Cajun Crawfish Bash with a twist of Cinco de Crawdaddy from 5:30-9 p.m. May 5 at Warren Averett CPA & Advisors, 36474C Emerald Coast Parkway Unit 3301 in Destin. Event proceeds benefit young families in need through Food For Thought, Harvest House, Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast and education support for Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation's outreach and the Rotary Club of Destin Scholarship Funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|9 hr
|jeffbelcher
|1
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Sat
|Sad customer
|92
|are cops hard on pot users?
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
|marijuana possession
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 27
|Worldwide photo
|11
|. Destin by ocean
|Mar 26
|Wondering why
|6
|Fishing at destin marina
|Mar 26
|Wondering why
|1
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC