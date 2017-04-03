Cross Walk held on Good Friday
The annual Good Friday Cross Walk will be held in Destin at noon April 14. The event is sponsored by an interdenominational fellowship of Destin churches, and the public is invited to attend. Park and gather at the Morgan Sports Center on Commons Drive before 11:45.
