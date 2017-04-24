Concerts in the Village return for 22nd year
Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation presents nine wonderful ways to simultaneously celebrate friends and family, the great outdoors and music under the summer sky. This year, MKAF presents the 22nd annual installation of the nine-week Concerts in the Village series every Thursday from May 4 through June 29 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive West in Destin.
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost blue/green peahen peafowl.
|6 hr
|Bubba
|2
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
