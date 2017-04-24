Concerts in the Village return for 22nd year

Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation presents nine wonderful ways to simultaneously celebrate friends and family, the great outdoors and music under the summer sky. This year, MKAF presents the 22nd annual installation of the nine-week Concerts in the Village series every Thursday from May 4 through June 29 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive West in Destin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.