Clearing work underway at new Destin ...

Clearing work underway at new Destin park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

DESTIN – The recently started removal of thousands of tons of concrete and stone from the future Joe's Bayou Recreation Area could be finished in about two to three months, city spokesman Doug Rainer said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Destin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost blue/green peahen peafowl. 1 hr Bubba 2
looking to move to Destin can you help. Apr 16 Uknow 7
Beach rules ? Apr 6 JustTookAhugeTrump 12
. Destin by ocean Apr 6 JustTookAhugeTrump 7
Fishing at destin marina Apr 6 Yup 2
what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06) Apr 3 InvisibleMe 6
Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10) Apr 1 Sad customer 92
See all Destin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Destin Forum Now

Destin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Destin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Destin, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC