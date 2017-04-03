3 people rescued after falling off jet ski in Destin
The Coast Guard rescued three people who fell off their personal watercraft by the east jetty in Destin on Friday morning and could not get back on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|6 hr
|Just took a huge ...
|3
|Beach rules ?
|21 hr
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|21 hr
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|21 hr
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
|Ocean Reef Resorts (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|Sad customer
|92
|are cops hard on pot users?
|Mar 30
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC