17-Year-Old Girl Punches Shark to Escape Attack
A 17-year-old Kentucky teenager says she punched a shark in the nose after it bit her Sunday afternoon at a beach in Destin, Florida. Emergency personnel said Caitlyn had wounds on her left leg and puncture wounds on her right leg near the knee.
