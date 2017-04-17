17-Year-Old Fights Off Shark To Escape Florida Panhandle Attack
A teenage girl fought off a 5-foot shark with a punch in the face after it grabbed her by the leg off the Florida panhandle on Sunday, authorities said. Caitlyn Taylor, 17, needed 80 stitches for six puncture wounds to her right leg she sustained while swimming at a Destin, Florida, beach, according to her mom.
