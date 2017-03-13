This Florida Retreat Comes with Amazi...

This Florida Retreat Comes with Amazing Water Views

A waterfront retreat with the look of an island escape but the comforts of home-and a wine room? This house might be close to perfect ... and it's for sale! With an exterior reminiscent of the white-washed buildings of Bermuda , this Florida home strikes a bold note on the shores of Choctawhatchee Bay-and the inside is just as stunning. The Santa Rosa Beach home sits between Panama City and Destin on the Florida Panhandle, on the north side of a narrow strip of land bordered by the Gulf of Mexico to the south and the Bay to the north.

