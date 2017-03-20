Teen is caught with 210 beers and marijuana in his truck

Spring break bro, 19, is caught with 210 beers and marijuana in his truck after doing 90mph on the freeway A teenager was arrested on his way to a spring break trip in Destin, Florida with over 200 beers and marijuana found in his truck. The 19-year-old college student was travelling from Alabama to Florida when they were pulled over for driving recklessly at 90mph on Interstate 10 Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.