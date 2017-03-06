Spring Break 2017: And theya re off

Spring Break 2017: And theya re off

Coeds came out in droves Monday with their coolers, footballs and stereos to ring in the unofficial start of spring break. Students from schools like University of Memphis, University of South Carolina and Mercer University were gathered in the hot spots behind the Whale's Tail restaurant in Walton County, the Back Porch in Destin and the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island.

