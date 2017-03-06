Spring Break 2017: And theya re off
Coeds came out in droves Monday with their coolers, footballs and stereos to ring in the unofficial start of spring break. Students from schools like University of Memphis, University of South Carolina and Mercer University were gathered in the hot spots behind the Whale's Tail restaurant in Walton County, the Back Porch in Destin and the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island.
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beach rules ?
|5 hr
|Snowbunny
|1
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Feb 28
|need to buy
|1
|Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|Now Who Pharted
|14
|Corps addresses Navarre Pass (Oct '08)
|Feb 25
|Bart Price
|13
|Lackey's Hut dedicated
|Feb 20
|Hornet FE
|1
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb '17
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan '17
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
