Sheriffa s Office to resume airport security duties soon
On March 7, the County Commission unanimously approved an agreement to have the Sheriff's Office replace the county Airports Police Division, which officials said has often experienced major staffing problems.
|Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06)
|1 hr
|Rocknrollhoochiekoo
|215
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 6
|Snowbunny
|1
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Feb 28
|need to buy
|1
|Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|Now Who Pharted
|14
|Corps addresses Navarre Pass (Oct '08)
|Feb 25
|Bart Price
|13
|Lackey's Hut dedicated
|Feb 20
|Hornet FE
|1
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb '17
|Ltown
|1
