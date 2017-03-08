Sheriffa s Office to resume airport s...

Sheriffa s Office to resume airport security duties soon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

On March 7, the County Commission unanimously approved an agreement to have the Sheriff's Office replace the county Airports Police Division, which officials said has often experienced major staffing problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Destin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06) 1 hr Rocknrollhoochiekoo 215
Beach rules ? Mar 6 Snowbunny 1
best place to buy balcony furniture Feb 28 need to buy 1
News Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10) Feb 27 Now Who Pharted 14
News Corps addresses Navarre Pass (Oct '08) Feb 25 Bart Price 13
News Lackey's Hut dedicated Feb 20 Hornet FE 1
Alfredo cristy automotive link Feb '17 Ltown 1
See all Destin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Destin Forum Now

Destin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Destin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Destin, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC