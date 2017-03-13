Q&A: Bridget Croke, Closed Loop Fund
Investment fund's head of external affairs explains why CLF is focusing on material-specific projects to increase recovery nationwide. The Closed Loop Fund , an investment fund that finances recycling infrastructure and sustainable manufacturing technologies to advance the circular economy, recently announced its request for proposals for projects that collect, sort and/or process postconsumer polypropylene plastic.
