Q&A: Bridget Croke, Closed Loop Fund

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Recycling Today

Investment fund's head of external affairs explains why CLF is focusing on material-specific projects to increase recovery nationwide. The Closed Loop Fund , an investment fund that finances recycling infrastructure and sustainable manufacturing technologies to advance the circular economy, recently announced its request for proposals for projects that collect, sort and/or process postconsumer polypropylene plastic.

