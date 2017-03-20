Police arrest 3 UA students in Destin...

Police arrest 3 UA students in Destin for drugs, booze

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Alabama Live

Authorities said three University of Alabama students were arrested for drug and alcohol possession during spring break this week in Destin. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said students Bradley Thomson, 18, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and Jacob Annan, 19, of Flagstaff, Arizona were caught with narcotics, marijuana and alcohol during a security check on a boat anchored at Destin's Norriego Point on Wednesday, authorities said.

