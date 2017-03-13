Permitting process begins for Capt. L...

Permitting process begins for Capt. Leonard Destin Park

The Trust for Public Land, working on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, purchased the 3.32-acre parcel last year and has begun the process of applying for development orders and permits for the future Captain Leonard Destin Park.

