Parking pains: Ita s a difficult chore in the Destin harbor district

Parking pains: It's a difficult chore in the Destin harbor district

If you visit Destin's famed harbor district, you can go on a fishing trip, rent a pontoon boat or personal watercraft for the day, or visit one of the dozens of terrific restaurants and shops - if you can find a parking space.

Destin, FL

