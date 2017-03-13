Motorcyclist seriously hurt in U.S. 98 crash Updated at
A Santa Rosa Beach man is in serious condition following a motorcycle accident on U.S. Highway 98 Sunday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, 23-year-old Todd Dreschler was traveling west off the Marler Bridge in Destin on a 2007 Yamaha YZF-R6 sports motorcycle at the time of the 7 p.m. crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beach rules ?
|58 min
|fact is you agree
|8
|Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ...
|14 hr
|why r u so high
|2
|. Destin by ocean
|14 hr
|why r u so high
|5
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|15 hr
|hodgechic
|446
|Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06)
|Mar 12
|Rocknrollhoochiekoo
|215
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Feb 28
|need to buy
|1
|Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|Now Who Pharted
|14
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC