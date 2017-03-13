Motorcyclist seriously hurt in U.S. 98 crash Updated at

A Santa Rosa Beach man is in serious condition following a motorcycle accident on U.S. Highway 98 Sunday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, 23-year-old Todd Dreschler was traveling west off the Marler Bridge in Destin on a 2007 Yamaha YZF-R6 sports motorcycle at the time of the 7 p.m. crash.

