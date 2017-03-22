'Liquor wall' bill narrowly clears House committee

A decades-old prohibition on liquor being sold alongside groceries and other retail goods moved closer to repeal Wednesday as a massive lobbying battle continued. The so called "liquor wall" bill narrowly advanced out of the House Commerce Committee in a 15-13 vote --- sending the measure to the House floor --- after being amended to more closely resemble a bill that is up for a vote Thursday in the Senate .

