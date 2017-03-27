Hope Howard left forces for Instagram...

Hope Howard left forces for Instagram fitness model career

Daily Mail

From the barracks to bikinis: Former Air Force mechanic who was deployed to Afghanistan forges a new career as a fitness model with HALF A MILLION followers on Instagram Hope Howard of Destin, Florida, enlisted with the US Air Force right after graduating from high school and was deployed at age 19 Upon returning from her tour the 26-year-old decided to pursue her dream of becoming a model, and now has more than 500,000 fans on Instagram A former Air Force mechanic who was once deployed to Afghanistan is now an Instagram model and bodybuilder with hundreds of thousands of fans.

