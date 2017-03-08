Guest Column: Sand creates its own storm on Okaloosa Island
Those of us who have lived on the Florida Panhandle for a long time clearly remember the devastation caused by past hurricanes, including Erin and Opal in 1995, Georges in 1998, Isidore in 2002, Ivan in 2004, and Dennis in 2005.
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 6
|Snowbunny
|1
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Feb 28
|need to buy
|1
|Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|Now Who Pharted
|14
|Corps addresses Navarre Pass (Oct '08)
|Feb 25
|Bart Price
|13
|Lackey's Hut dedicated
|Feb 20
|Hornet FE
|1
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb '17
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan '17
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
