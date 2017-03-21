Greer FD responding to apartment fire...

Greer FD responding to apartment fire on John Street

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WMBF

According to police, a pilot and his wife died of an apparent fentanyl overdose in their Centerville home. Their children found them when they were getting ready for school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Destin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama student arrested on way to spring break... Mon cops on gov tit 1
Beach rules ? Mon fact is you agree 8
News Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ... Sun why r u so high 2
. Destin by ocean Sun why r u so high 5
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) Sun hodgechic 446
News Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06) Mar 12 Rocknrollhoochiekoo 215
best place to buy balcony furniture Feb 28 need to buy 1
See all Destin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Destin Forum Now

Destin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Destin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Destin, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC